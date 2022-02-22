English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Will Suspension of Commodity Derivatives tame inflation? ' today at 5pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Supriya Sule, Amar Patnaik among 11 MPs shortlisted for Sansad Ratna Award

    The jury committee has also nominated senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu H V Hande and Congress veteran M Veerappa Moily for a lifetime achievement award while four parliamentary standing committees — agriculture, finance, education and labour will be awarded for their contributions.

    PTI
    February 22, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
    File image: Supriya Sule (Image: PTI)

    File image: Supriya Sule (Image: PTI)

    NCP’s Supriya Sule and BJD’s Amar Patnaik are among 11 MPs shortlisted for the Sansad Ratna Award 2022, Prime Point Foundation said on Tuesday.

    The jury committee has also nominated senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu H V Hande and Congress veteran M Veerappa Moily for a lifetime achievement award while four parliamentary standing committees — agriculture, finance, education and labour will be awarded for their contributions.

    The 11 parliamentarians include eight from the Lok Sabha and three from the Rajya Sabha, the foundation said in a statement.

    According to the foundation, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Sule, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP N K Premachandran and Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Appa Barne will be awarded the 'Sansad Vishisht Ratna' award for their sustained outstanding performance.

    Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy (West Bengal), Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Bidyut Baran Mahato (Jharkhand), Heena Vijayakumar Gavit (Maharashtra) and Sudhir Gupta (Madhya Pradesh) were shortlisted for the Sansad Ratna Award for their performance in the 17th Lok Sabha, it said.

    Close

    Related stories

    In the upper house, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Amar Patnaik (Odisha) and NCP MP Fauzia Tahseen Ahmed Khan (Maharashtra) were shortlisted for their performance in 2021 under the sitting members’ category.

    Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP K K Ragesh (Kerala) has been nominated for the award under the ’retired members in 2021’ category for his outstanding performance during his full term in Rajya Sabha, it said.

    The awardees were shortlisted based on their cumulative performance from the beginning of the 17th Lok Sabha till the end of the winter session 2021 based on the data provided by PRS India, Prime Point Foundation’s founding chairman K Srinivasan said.

    The Sansad Ratna Awards committee was chaired by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and co-chaired by T S Krishnamurthy, former chief election commissioner of India.

    The awards were instituted on the suggestion of former president late APJ Abdul Kalam, to honour the top performing parliamentarians.

    The first award function was held in 2010 at Chennai and Kalam himself launched the initiative.

    Till now, 75 top performing parliamentarians have been honoured, according to the foundation.
    PTI
    Tags: #Amar Patnaik #Current Affairs #India #Sansad Ratna Award 2022 #Supriya Sule
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 11:35 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.