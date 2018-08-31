Supreme Court to no longer monitor 2002 Gujarat riot cases: Report

A petition filed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) 15 years ago was disposed by the Supreme Court, stating that the apex court would no longer be monitoring cases related to the Gujarat riots, The Indian Express has reported.

The Supreme Court has asked the special court, hearing the Naroda Gam case— which is last of the nine major cases being heard by the court— to see the case to its logical conclusion by October 16, 2018.

The NHRC petition had, in 2008, led to an order directing the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the nine major cases. The progress in these cases was to be monitored by the apex court.

The SC, while disposing of the 109-2003 petition, stated that after scanning through the orders passed from time to time, “we feel that the purpose of this petition stands served and no further orders are required.”

“If at any time interference of this court is required, either party would be permitted to file IA (Interlocutory Application),” the order further added, according to the report.

The NHRC had taken a suo motu cognizance after the Gujarat government was accused of mishandling the cases dealing with riots. The commission had moved the Supreme Court through a criminal writ petition, one of its main pleas being that the cases be shifted outside Gujarat. This was after all the accused in the Best Bakery case of Vadodara were acquitted. The case was then re-tried in Mumbai, where nine of the 17 accused were sentenced to life in 2006.

From 2003 to July 23, 2018, the apex court has passed over 80 orders. In the eight riot cases, over 80 people have been convicted, including the former BJP minister Maya Kodnani who was later acquitted by the Gujarat High Court in the Naroda Patiya case.