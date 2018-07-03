App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking court-monitored SIT probe into fin scams like PNB fraud

"In view of the unwarranted, uncalled for and vexatious assertions made in the petition, we are not inclined to entertain this petition. The petition is dismissed," the bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.

The Supreme Court today dismissed a PIL seeking a court-monitored probe into various financial scams, including the sensational PNB fraud case, holding that unwarranted and vexatious assertions have been made against the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra expressed strong displeasure over the allegations made in the petition against the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister.

"In view of the unwarranted, uncalled for and vexatious assertions made in the petition, we are not inclined to entertain this petition. The petition is dismissed," the bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.

Attorney General K K Venugopal sought dismissal of the petition alleging that various unfounded and baseless allegations have been levelled against the two top government leaders.

The PIL, filed by advocate M L Sharma, had sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the big financial scams including the PNB frauds case that have taken place in the past.

He had alleged that no banks would release huge funds without the intervention of the political leadership.

The bench also did not accept the lawyer's plea that he should be allowed to file the petition again by deleting the names of the top political functionaries.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 03:21 pm

