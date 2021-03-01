English
Supreme Court Judges, family members to be vaccinated from March 2

The personal secretaries of judges have been informed that they can choose between Covaxin or Covishield vaccine and the family members of judges are also included.

Moneycontrol Contributor
March 01, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters

Supreme Court judges, both serving and retired, will be administered with COVID-19 vaccine along with their family members on February 2, according to reports.

Some reports said that the personal secretaries of judges have been informed that they can choose between Covaxin or Covishield vaccine and the family members of judges are also included, but the Union Health Ministry has denied.

"It is wrong. They are Not allowed to choose. It will be entirely through Co-Win System. Government Facility (CGHS Dispensary) within Supreme Court will be used," the Ministry said in its clarification.

Judges can choose either hospital or SC annexe building for COVID-19 vaccine, the reports said

On March 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a bunch of political leaders who were given a jab of Covid-19 vaccine on as India expanded the vaccination drive to beyond healthcare and frontline workers.

Modi, 70, took shot of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine amid apprehensions expressed by some experts about its efficacy and  amid a reluctance by a large section of people to participate in the vaccination drive. 

The nationwide inoculation drive of persons above 60 and those over 45 with illnesses began on March 1.

Read | Seniors seeking vaccines have a problem: They can’t use the internet

Soon after the PM, many leaders followed suit and took the vaccine jab. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar were among the first leaders to receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Among others, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
TAGS: #COVAXIN #Covid19 vaccine #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court of India
first published: Mar 1, 2021 05:01 pm

