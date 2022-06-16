English
    Supreme Court judge MR Shah suffers minor heart attack, stable now

    Justice Shah was in Himachal Pradesh when he suffered from minor heart attack and is brought back to Delhi for medical care.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 16, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
    The Supreme Court of India

    The Supreme Court of India


    A sitting judge of the Supreme Court, Justice MR Shah, suffered a minor heart attack on June 16 and is in stable condition now.

    The judge was in Himachal Pradesh at the time that he suffered from the attack and arrangements were being made to bring him to Delhi for medical care, revealed Senior Advocate and Bhartiya Janata Party Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in his tweet.

    Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, had been in touch and in close coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding bringing Justice Shah to the national capital, news agency Press Trust of India reported citing sources. Justice Shah reportedly was reportedly air-lifted in an air ambulance for the same.

    In a widely circulated video clip, Justice Shah can be seen apprising of his condition and says that he is "okay, stable, and there is nothing to worry."

    The 64-year-old judge who is set to demit office in May 2023 was elevated to the Supreme Court in November 2018. Justice Shah served as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court and a permanent judge at the Gujarat High Court prior to his elevation.

    Before being elevated to the bench, Justice Shah practiced as a lawyer before the Gujarat High Court for over two decades.
