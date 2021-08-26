MARKET NEWS

English
Supreme Court gets nine new judges

The new judges of the top court include Justice B V Nagarathna, who will be in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) in September 2027, Justice Bela M Trivedi, Justice Hema Kohli, Justice C T Ravikumar, Justice M M Sundresh, and senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha.

PTI
August 26, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST
The Supreme Court of India

Nine new judges, including three women, were on Thursday appointed to the Supreme Court with President Ram Nath Kovind signing their warrants of appointment, sources in the government said.

A formal notification would be issued shortly, they said.

Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Vikram Nath and Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari are also among those appointed to the Supreme Court.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Ram Nath Kovind #Supreme Court
first published: Aug 26, 2021 11:31 am

