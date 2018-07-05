Supreme Court directs CBI SIT to file final reports on Manipur encounter cases

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the CBI to file the final reports in four cases of alleged fake encounters by the Army, Assam Rifles and the police in Manipur in the appropriate courts by July 27.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur, and U U Lalit issued the direction after the CBI's special investigating team (SIT) told the court that they have completed their probe in four cases and the final reports were in the process of being finalised.

The apex court also directed that two officers of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Bhardwaj and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Singh, be made members of the SIT, which would probe the remaining encounter cases.

The court, which is hearing a PIL seeking a probe into as many as 1,528 cases of extra-judicial killings in Manipur, had on July 14 last year constituted an SIT and ordered lodging of FIRs and probe into the cases of alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur.

The bench also expressed its concern over the lack of adequate staff in NHRC and observed that the officers of the commission were "hopelessly overworked".

It asked Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, appearing for the SIT, to urgently take up with the Centre the matter relating to lack of adequate staff in NHRC so that functioning of the commission is not affected.