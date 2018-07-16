Superstar Rajinikanth to sponsor education of boy who returned Rs 50,000

Moneycontrol News

Superstar Rajinikanth has promised to sponsor the education of Yasin, a seven-year-old boy from Tamil Nadu and praised his act of honesty when he handed over a wallet containing Rs 50,000 to the police.

The class 2 student identified only as Yasin, from Panchayat Union Primary School in Chinna Semur, Erode had spotted a wallet near a speed breaker on the road leading to his school on July 12. The wallet contained Rs 100 notes of Rs 500 totalling to Rs 50,000. After picking it up, Yasin handed the wallet to his headmaster, who in turn took the boy to meet the Superintendent of Police (SP) Sakthi G.

As reported by The News Minute, the gesture of the boy and his teacher was praised by the SP and he was gifted school uniforms and other utilities by police officials. A major surprise came on July 16 when superstar Rajinikanth showered him with possibly one of the biggest plaudits for his act of returning the bag to the police.

The child’s honesty was praised by the actor-turned-politician and he agreed to sponsor the rest of Yasin's education. While addressing the media outside his residence in Chennai’s Poes Garden, the superstar made the announcement. The actor said, "In this age where even for a little money people cheat, thieve and kill, Yasin said that the money did not belong to him and handed it over to the police. This honesty is really a great quality."

The actor also praised his parents and conveyed his heartfelt wishes to them.

In the context of sponsoring Yasin's studies, Rajinikanth said, "Let the boy continue studying in the government school which he is in now. After schooling, whatever the child desires to study will be sponsored by me. This little boy is a big inspiration to everyone and every child."