Super Blood Moon: Which countries will witness the celestial spectacle

This weekend, people around the world will get to witness the spectacular Blood Moon.

Blood Moon occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. In the Earth's shadow, the Moon gradually darkens before taking on a red hue.

The Moon will also appear bigger and brighter because it will be the closest to the Earth in its orbit -- giving it the name Super moon.

In North and South America, the celestial spectacle will be visible on Sunday evening, while in Europe, it will come into view before dawn on Monday, BBC reported. Blood Moon will also be visible in New Zealand and the Middle East.

The lunar eclipse will not be visible in India but people can tune into NASA'S live stream of the event on May 15 -- which will begin at 11:00 pm (Eastern Time). In India, it translates to 8.30 am on Monday morning.

Here are the links to witness the event virtually: Facebook | YouTube | NASA Television | NASA.gov/live

NASA will also provide expert commentary on the lunar eclipse .

"Join NASA experts to learn about this incredible natural phenomenon, look through telescope views across the world and hear about plans to return humans to the lunar surface with the Artemis program. Have questions? Submit them using #askNASA," it said on its website.

Apart from the United States, the livestream will also cover the sighting in Italy and Spain.

The eclipse will be the first of the two to take place this year, according to Space.com. The second eclipse will occur in November.