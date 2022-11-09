Sunny Leone's photo wrongly printed on Karnataka candidate's teachers' exam admit card

Sunny Leone is an actor working in Bollywood. She is a former adult film star.

A candidate appearing for the Karnataka Teachers Recruitment examination was stunned to find that her admit card printed a photograph of actor Sunny Leone instead of herself.

Karnataka Congress social media chairperson BR Naidu took to Twitter to share a picture of the admit card where every other detail on the form seemed fine except for the photo.

Naidu wrote in Kannada: “An admit card for the teacher recruitment exam, a photo of a pornstar has been published instead of the candidate. What else can be expected from the party watching porn in the House? @BCNagesh_bjp Hey, if you want to see a pornstar, hang a photo, don't use the education department!”

Leone is a former adult film star who now acts in Bollywood and lives in India with her family. Karnataka is ruled by BJP.

BC Nagesh, the Minister of school education in the state dismissed that this was a mistake from their end and said the candidate hadn’t uploaded her form.

"Candidate has to upload a photo. The system takes whatever photo they attach to the file. When we asked the candidate if she put Sunny Leone's photo on her admit card, she said her husband's friend uploaded her information,” a statement from Nagesh’s office said.

A probe has been ordered in the matter.

Such misprints have been happening several times in the recent past with photos of celebrities including PM Modi, MS Dhoni being printed on admit cards instead of the candidates. Most times, it is the candidate who makes the error knowingly.

The Karnataka TET was held on November 6 across 781 centres in Karnataka. A total of 3,32,913 candidates appeared for the test.