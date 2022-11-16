Summit 'a forum to discuss growth and progress, not war and security': G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on November 15 that the G20 was in a total deadlock over the past six days and “very tough and complex negotiations” were held at the summit to arrive at a resolution, CNBC-TV18 reported.

At the summit, India worked with all developing and emerging markets to ensure there was consensus and reminded the G20 nations that it is not a forum to discuss war and security, but to find means for growth and progress.

He, however, clarified that although India led the way, other nations also joined hands to arrive at a balanced statement that is not all condemnation.

Kant said: “India led the way but good thing was that Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and even Turkey joined hands with us. We managed to convince G7 last minute that you can't have a statement totally political in nature.”

The G20 Bali communique was formally approved and Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it “progressive, forward-looking and ambitious”, spelling out the priorities of India’s G20 Presidency in Bali.

The G20 Sherpa then went on to say that at the leaders’ summit in Bali, PM Modi’s emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy was recognised by world leaders. “His message ‘today’s era must not be of war’ came out as a powerful and unifying ray of hope in the present turbulent times faced by all the G20 leaders.”

PM Modi said at the summit: “India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic. At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented.”

