Subsidy has never helped anyone, says Yogi Adityanath

Stressing that subsidies have never solved any problem and helped anyone, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today called for developing available resources for progress.

"The biggest problem today is that everyone wants subsidy from the government...we do not want them to march towards self reliance...we have made every individual and organisation such that it cannot walk without support," the chief minister said at a programme of dairy department here.

Noting that Uttar Pradesh was a big market, he said the state which has best of resources could itself make all milk producers self-reliant but everyone is looking for subsidy.

"Subsidy has never solved any problem and will not help anyone...we will have to develop available resources," he stated.

He said every district in the state needs to have a dairy of its own and asked as to why there were only 14 dairies in the state.

"There were about 65 to 70 dairies working but most of them closed down as their problems were not resolved timely... the process of restarting them has started now...we will reopen them with a positive outlook, they will become self-reliant and will not require any subsidy," he said.

The chief minister said that there are great possibilities in the field of dairy development and it can play an important role in realising the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double farmers' income by 2022.