Students who missed exams due to rain can reappear: MU

Collapse of a road over-bridge in Andheri crippled the Western Railway's local train services on Tuesday.
As heavy rains threw the normal life out of gear in the city, Mumbai University has announced that those who missed the examinations today can reappear later.
The schedule of fresh exams will be announced soon, the varsity said in a statement.
Incessant rains have been lashing the metropolis since morning.
Collapse of a road over-bridge in Andheri crippled the Western Railway's local train services.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 09:03 pm