Student who shouted anti-BJP slogans granted bail, political leaders slam 'anti-democratic' arrest

A Thootukudi court granted bail to Lois Sofia, the 28-year old researcher studying in Canada, who was arrested after she shouted “fascist BJP government down, down” in a flight carrying Tamil Nadu state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Sofia was taken into custody after Soundararajan filed a complaint with the airport police.

Reacting to the arrest, DMK chief MK Stalin called the Tamil Nadu government “anti-democratic” and accused it of stifling freedom of speech.

“The Tamil Nadu government’s anti-democratic actions, against the right to free speech, are highly condemnable. She must be released immediately. How many people will be imprisoned if you arrest everyone who says that? I will also say it. ‘BJP’s fascist government down, down’,” Stalin said.

Actor-turned-politician and chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan, also spoke out against the arrest, saying the government should “jail all netas if raising slogans is wrong”.

“If it’s wrong to raise questions and air criticism in a public place, then all politicians must be jailed… why are politicians still roaming free? I say this realising I am a politician too,” Haasan tweeted.

BJP reacts to Stalin’s criticism

BJP’s Tamil Nadu spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, however, dismissed the criticism and said the BJP has taken legal recourse. “I don’t understand why we are being criticised… Shouting is misbehaviour and it is not allowed in an aircraft. Sofia was creating public nuisance, which is unlawful,” Thirupathy told Moneycontrol.

Taking a dig at Stalin, Thirupathy said he should not teach tolerance to the BJP. “When Stalin was travelling in a metro train in Chennai, he had slapped a person travelling along with him. During a procession, when a person wanted to take a selfie, Stalin had kicked that person. These people should not try to teach us what tolerance is and what it is not,” Thirupathy said.

"Attack was pre-planned, Sofia part of May 17 Movement"

The spokesperson also claimed that the “attack” was pre-planned.

“It is very important to note that the girl had tweeted that Soundararajan is inside the flight. It shows that this was a pre-planned attack,” Thirupathy said. He also accused Sofia of having links with the May 17 Movement and “other organisations”.

“You can see from her social media, she has been always abusive towards the government,” Thirupathy said.