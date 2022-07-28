Student battling cancer scores 97.75% in Class 12 exams

Even cancer could did not deter a Lucknow student from scoring excellent marks in Class 12 exams.

The student, Pramita Tiwari, passed the CISCE exams with a score of 97.75 percent.

Tiwari said she could not set up a consistent studying schedule because of her hospital visits. "However much I could read, I read with full concentration," she told news agency ANI.

The student aspires to become a doctor.

Tiwari was diagnosed with Acute Minor Leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, in August last year, according to The Times of India.

For chemotherapy, she had to move from Lucknow to Gurugram. She also underwent a bone marrow transplant in January.

Tiwari continued studying while she was in the hospital. She even took her term exams from there. Her school principal had arranged for her allotted exam centre to be moved from Lucknow to Delhi.

Her teachers held online classes for her.

"I took my text books and studies whenever I felt fit with the motivation to appear and excel in examinations," Tiwari told The Times of India about her hospital stay. "I never forced myself to study, but while studying I paid full attention and concentrated on the topics."

A friend helped her with study material. Doctors at the hospital offered advice.

At last, everyone's efforts paid off. Tiwari's father said all those who had had helped his daughter called to congratulate her after the board exam results were announced.