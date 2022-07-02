'Stranger Things' actor opens up about abortion her mother had as a teen, slams US Supreme Court

Outrage continues in the United States over the Supreme Court ending federal abortion rights by overturning the landmark Roe V. Wade verdict. Many celebrities have spoken out against the ruling, sharing personal stories with the world.

Actor Maya Hawke of Stranger Things fame, daughter of former Hollywood star couple Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, recently spoke on a talk show about an abortion her mother had as a teenager.

Thurman, known for her roles in films like Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, had revealed the abortion in an opinion piece she wrote for the Washington Post in September last year, when Texas outlawed the procedure.

"The Texas abortion law is a human rights crisis for American women," the article's headline read.

Hawke mentioned her mother's "beautiful essay" while speaking about Roe v. Wade on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week.

“My mom wrote this really beautiful essay about her abortion that she got when she was really young and about how if she hadn’t had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she had become, and I wouldn’t exist,” Hawke told Fallon.

“Both of my parents’ lives would have been derailed if she hadn’t have had access to safe and legal health care -- fundamental health care,” she added.

Hawke expressed anguish over the polarising verdict, saying "f*** the Supreme Court".

"So many people, because of this ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe," she said.

Hawke plays Robin Buckley in the super-hit sci-fi horror show Stranger Things, which is back on Netflix for its fourth season.