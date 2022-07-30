 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stranded people, water rushing through roads: Videos reveal devastation of UAE floods

Moneycontrol News
Jul 30, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

UAE's eastern districts have been hit by flash floods, leading to at least seven deaths.

Torrential unseasonal rain has triggered flash floods in the United Arab Emirates' eastern districts, killing at least seven people.

Dramatic videos on social media reveal the extent of destruction caused by the downpour. Gushing floodwaters were seen coursing through the roads, submerging cars and shops.

 

Aerial views gave a picture of whole neighbourhoods under floodwaters. 

 

Visuals of flooding from Sharjah. 

More videos showed people waist-deep in water, their vehicles marooned nearby. 

The port city of Fujairah was among the worst-hit areas. Hundreds of people called emergency services for help on July 27 and 28, news agency AFP reported. 

Rescue operations are also on in Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah. 

The weather on UAE's east coast is impacted by the Indian Ocean monsoon. 

Temperatures go up to 40 degrees Celsius and when heavy rain falling on heated land, it possibly leads to flash floods. 

(With inputs from AFP)

 

