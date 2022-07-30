Stranded people, water rushing through roads: Videos reveal devastation of UAE floods

Torrential unseasonal rain has triggered flash floods in the United Arab Emirates' eastern districts, killing at least seven people.

Dramatic videos on social media reveal the extent of destruction caused by the downpour. Gushing floodwaters were seen coursing through the roads, submerging cars and shops.



NEW: Major emergency as heavy rains and floods hit UAE pic.twitter.com/L5IynvhITP

— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 28, 2022

Aerial views gave a picture of whole neighbourhoods under floodwaters.



Sharjah was hit by flash floods for a second day.

Kalba, also in Sharjah, and Fujairah, were also hit by heavy rain on Wednesday.



Visuals of flooding from Sharjah.



Sharjah was hit by flash floods for a second day.

More videos showed people waist-deep in water, their vehicles marooned nearby.

The port city of Fujairah was among the worst-hit areas. Hundreds of people called emergency services for help on July 27 and 28, news agency AFP reported.

Rescue operations are also on in Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

The weather on UAE's east coast is impacted by the Indian Ocean monsoon.

Temperatures go up to 40 degrees Celsius and when heavy rain falling on heated land, it possibly leads to flash floods.

(With inputs from AFP)