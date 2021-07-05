MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Stop torturing citizens by hiking fuel prices daily: Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan to Centre

V D Satheesan He said the benefit of drop in global crude prices was being denied to people due to the continuous increase in the additional excise duty on petroleum by the central government.

PTI
July 05, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST

With fuel prices being hiked daily, including a 35 paise increase in petrol price on Monday, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan asked the Centre not to "torture" citizens in this manner.

He said the benefit of drop in global crude prices was being denied to people due to the continuous increase in the additional excise duty on petroleum by the central government.
"Benefit of decrease in global crude prices is being denied to consumers here due to continued increase in additional excise duty on petroleum by the central government," he said on a Malayalam news channel.

"The central government should stop torturing people like this," Satheesan added.

The Congress leader also urged the Kerala government to help citizens by providing a fuel subsidy.

With the 35 paise increase in petrol rates, price of the fuel has breached the Rs 100 mark across the state.

Based on the increase in excise duty, the taxes levied on fuel by the state governments also go up, he said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #V D Satheesan
first published: Jul 5, 2021 02:24 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.