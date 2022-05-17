Steve Jobs didn’t want first iPhone to have a SIM slot, reveals iPod inventor

Apple’s visionary co-founder Steve Jobs wanted the first iPhone to not have a SIM slot, iPod inventor Tony Fadell revealed in a recent interview.

Fadell, while discussing his book Build: An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making with journalist Joanna Stern, said that Jobs wanted Apple to use CDMA technology for connections with cell towers.

“We don’t need a hole in this (iPhone),” Fadell quoted Steve Jobs as saying. “Verizon (a wireless carrier company) does not have SIM cards, why do we need a SIM card? We are not going to have SIM cards on our phones.”

Fadell recalled telling jobs that the idea would not work. “We had to bring him all the cell phone data. Almost 95 percent of all the phones at that time (in 2007) had SIM slots. No one had the technology for eSIM at that time. It took 12 to 13 years to get there.”

Fadella added that when working with a highly-opinionated person, one has to be certain to get data to oppose them.

“We made the right decision. A team of us had to corral him and get him going,” he added. “But obviously we made the right decision. You could move him (Jobs) off the point if you had a good argument.”

Jobs, counted among the world’s brightest innovators, was known to defy conventions and expectations.

A transformational force in the field of technology and culture, he died of pancreatic cancer in 2011. He was 56 at the time.