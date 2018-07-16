App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sterlite asks staff to report at office quarters, to discuss future action

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The management of Sterlite Copper plant in Tamil Nadu has invited its employees to discuss the next course of action in the wake of closure of the unit after violent protests in May, company sources said today.

Around 900 employees who were staying in Tuticorin district, where the plant is located, had left for their hometowns and other places following the closure of the unit by the state government, they said.

The Vedanta group unit was ordered to shut down after the protest by locals against it over safety concerns turned violent on May 22 and 23 leading to the death of 13 people in police firing.

"It is an internal communication that has been sent to the employees (by the CEO)... asking them to come to the office quarters," a company official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Elaborating, the official said, barring about 200 local employees, the rest had left for their respective hometowns soon after the incidents.

"It is like employees connect and communication purpose. There are around 900 employees. They have been invited to see how the place is. You can say it is an employee encouragement meeting," the official said.

The employees have been receiving salaries even after the closure, the official said adding the discussion would also be around their future prospects, whether they can be transferred to group entities.

"The meeting will be in the office quarters. Since the plant has been shut and we cannot go there," the official said.

The Vedanta Group has moved the National Green Tribunal against the state government's order permanently shutting down the copper plant.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 05:50 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Tamil Nadu

