Mar 13, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

States issued Rs 28,398 cr as GST compensation till Dec: Jaitley

In written reply to a Rajya Sabha question, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said states are protected from any revenue loss on account of implementation of the new indirect tax regime under the Goods and Services Tax law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has released Rs 28,398 crore as GST compensation to states for July-December, with Karnataka getting a major pie.

"... A total of Rs 28,398 crore has been released to the states as compensation for the period July-December 2017," he said.

"... A total of Rs 28,398 crore has been released to the states as compensation for the period July-December 2017," he said.

The government has lowered the indirect tax revenue collection forecast in the revised estimates by Rs 51,856 crore to Rs 8.75 lakh crore in the current fiscal. As per the Budget estimates, over Rs 9.26 lakh crore was to be collected from indirect taxes.

During July-December 2017, Rs 4,130 crore has been released as compensation to Karnataka, followed by Rs 2,838 crore to Punjab, Rs 2,532 crore to Gujarat, Rs 2,119 to Bihar, Rs 1,911 crore to Rajasthan and Rs 1,520 crore to Uttar Pradesh, among various states.

