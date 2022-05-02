Startup idea: app providing power cut alerts. What Twitter thinks

Indians are struggling with long power cuts amid an intense heatwave. (Representational image)

In the middle of a harsher-than-ever-summer, Indians are struggling with long power cuts. They are turning to Twitter to express their frustration, tagging officials in their complaints. Twitter is also where they are brainstorming ideas to manage the situation.

Recently, a Twitter user came up with the idea to develop an app that informs people about upcoming power cuts in their areas.

"I’m talking about plainness, an app or layer on WhatsApp for the convenience of people," said Ravi Sutanjani, who is the vice-president of partnerships at Testbook, a government exam preparation website.



Startup Idea: An app that informs you about upcoming electricity power cuts in your area.

— Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) May 1, 2022

Many Twitter users highlighted that alerts for scheduled power cuts were already reaching them, through newspapers or text messages from power providers.

"In Hyderabad, we get a message in advance from electricity board about power cuts and maintenance," said a Twitter user named Pratik Jainn.



In Hyderabad, we get a message in advance from electricity board about power cuts and maintenance. May 1, 2022



Another person said: "The electricity grids/discom sites can be enhanced to show real-time status and have alerts system for end users. Jesus why the heck you need a startup for this ?"

A third user flagged that building and maintaining an app would prove costly.

How expensive is it to have a power backup? It seems like the cost will be lesser than building and maintaining an app.— ↘︎ (@encryptedhuman) May 1, 2022





"People tend to cull apps they don't consider essential," he said. "I don't think power cuts occur frequent enough for someone to consider it an essential app. Perhaps a simpler web service might be more affordable and just as effective?"





A user named RM said the startup idea won't work.

"Most (power cuts) are unplanned i.e. due to equipment failures. 2. Planned schedules are not adhered to wrt (with reference to) timings. So the app will have the same level of trust that the discoms enjoy now. Zero."

One person said an app for power cut alerts might be a good idea but not essential.





