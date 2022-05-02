English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Startup idea: app providing power cut alerts. What Twitter thinks

    Moneycontrol News
    May 02, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
    Indians are struggling with long power cuts amid an intense heatwave. (Representational image)

    Indians are struggling with long power cuts amid an intense heatwave. (Representational image)


    In the middle of a harsher-than-ever-summer, Indians are struggling with long power cuts. They are turning to Twitter to express their frustration, tagging officials in their complaints. Twitter is also where they are brainstorming ideas to manage the situation.

    Recently, a Twitter user came up with the idea to develop an app that informs people about upcoming power cuts in their areas.

    "I’m talking about plainness, an app or layer on WhatsApp for the convenience of people," said Ravi Sutanjani, who is the vice-president of partnerships at Testbook, a government exam preparation website.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    Many Twitter users highlighted that alerts for scheduled power cuts were already reaching them, through newspapers or text messages from power providers.

    "In Hyderabad, we get a message in advance from electricity board about power cuts and maintenance," said a Twitter user named Pratik Jainn.


     

    Another person said: "The electricity grids/discom sites can be enhanced to show real-time status and have alerts system for end users. Jesus why the heck you need a startup for this ?"

    A third user flagged that building and maintaining an app would prove costly.


    One person said an app for power cut alerts might be a good idea but not essential.


    "People tend to cull apps they don't consider essential," he said. "I don't think power cuts occur frequent enough for someone to consider it an essential app. Perhaps a simpler web service might be more affordable and just as effective?" 




    A user named RM said the startup idea won't work.

    "Most (power cuts) are unplanned i.e. due to equipment failures. 2. Planned schedules are not adhered to wrt (with reference to) timings. So the app will have the same level of trust that the discoms enjoy now. Zero."



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #electricity #power cuts #startups #Twitter
    first published: May 2, 2022 09:26 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.