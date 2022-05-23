English
    Starbucks Is Leaving Russia

    After initially pausing operations, like Starbucks, many companies — including, recently, McDonald’s and French carmaker Renault — have begun revising their plans to make a more definitive exit from Russia

    New York Times
    May 23, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
    File photo of a Starbucks outlet (Image Source: Reuters)

    Starbucks announced Monday that it was officially exiting Russia, with 130 stores run by a licensee there closing. The company has also halted the shipment of any Starbucks products.

    The company said in a statement that nearly 2,000 employees in the country would be paid for six months and given help to “transition to new opportunities outside of Starbucks.”

    In early March, the coffee chain condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and announced that it was suspending all store operations in agreement with its licensing partner, which owns and operates all of the Starbucks outlets in Russia.

    Starbucks’ chief executive at the time, Kevin Johnson, said that the company would “continue to make decisions that are true to our mission and values and communicate with transparency.” He said earlier that any of the company’s royalties from business in Russia would be donated to relief efforts in Ukraine.

    After initially pausing operations, like Starbucks, many companies — including, recently, McDonald’s and French carmaker Renault — have begun revising their plans to make a more definitive exit from Russia, such as by ending licensing and partnership agreements, and removing their brands from the country entirely.

    (Author: Melina Delkic)/(c.2021 The New York Times Company)



    New York Times
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Starbucks
    first published: May 23, 2022 09:53 pm
