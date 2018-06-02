Stalin should speak to Karnataka CM and facilitate release of Rajini's film: Union Min

Taking exception to the ban announced on superstar Rajinikanth's coming movie 'Kaala' in Karnataka, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan today said DMK leader M K Stalin should get in touch with the Congress-JDS government to facilitate release of the Tamil film.

"Your alliance government is ruling there. I am not speaking for Rajinikanth. They have said a Tamil film will not be allowed (to be screened) in Karnataka...," he told reporters here referring to the coalition government of JDs and Congress, which is an ally of DMK, in Karnataka.

There was no justification for banning the film and Stalin should immediately talk to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy either over telephone or in person, Radhakrishnan said.

"Those who had come to power in the name of Tamil language, should at least take efforts to get a Tamil film released... its an appeal by me as a Tamil," he said adding DMK cannot wash off its hands saying it was not in power. Miffed with Rajinikanth's comments on the Cauvery row, the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce has recently decided not to allow screening of his movie Kaala, due for release on June 7, in the state.

Radhakrishnan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the farmers and people of Tamil Nadu for solving the vexed Cauvery issue (by constituting the Cauvery Water Management Authority). Both DMK and its ally Congress in Tamil Nadu had not raised their voice on the issue and never made an appeal for release of Cauvery water by Karnataka.

They continue to betray the people of the state, he charged. Now that Modi had set up the CMA with full powers, the Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka has a responsibility to implement the orders of the authority.

"If they don't do it, DMK should intervene and secure water," the Union Minister said. Replying to a question on the violence and police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest in Tuticorin, he said the state government had failed to prevent "extremist forces" from unleashing violence. At least now, it should wake up and stop the activities of such forces in the state in future, he added.

To another question, he said Union Home Minister (Rajnath Singh) had condemned and expressed grief over the deaths in Tuticorin, Radhakrishnan said BJP had formed a committee to review the situation there and based on its report, the needful would be done.

He said certain forces were opposing several schemes being brought to Tamil Nadu as they did not want the state's development. To a query on petrol prices, he said the government was considering to bring the fuel products under the Goods and Services Tax.

"Law will take its own course," he said replying to a question about BJP member S Ve Shekher, who is facing arrest over sharing a facebook post allegedly containing derogatory references to women journalists and the media.