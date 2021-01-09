Indonesia | Sriwijaya passenger plane loses contact shortly after take-off

Representative Image. Source: DW

A Sriwijaya plane lost contact shortly after it took off from a Jakarta airport on January 9.

According to reports from Flight Radar, an air traffic tracking service, the Sriwijaya flight SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute in about four minutes after taking off.



Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/MAVfbj73YN

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

The plane was a Boeing 737-500. It still remains unclear how many passengers and crew were on board.

The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia, it reported.

"A Sriwijaya (Air) plane from Jakarta to Pontianak (on Borneo island) with call sign SJY182 has lost contact," said ministry spokesman Adita Irawati told AFP.

The flight last made contact at 2:40 pm (0740 GMT), according to its reports.

Sriwijaya said it was just looking into investigating the ongoing incident.

--With inputs from agencies