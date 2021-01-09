MARKET NEWS

Indonesia | Sriwijaya passenger plane loses contact shortly after take-off

The Sriwijaya flight SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute after taking off from a Jakarta airport.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
Representative Image. Source: DW

A Sriwijaya plane lost contact shortly after it took off from a Jakarta airport on January 9.

According to reports from Flight Radar, an air traffic tracking service, the Sriwijaya flight SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute in about four minutes after taking off.

The plane was a Boeing 737-500. It still remains unclear how many passengers and crew were on board.

The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia, it reported.

"A Sriwijaya (Air) plane from Jakarta to Pontianak (on Borneo island) with call sign SJY182 has lost contact," said ministry spokesman Adita Irawati told AFP.

The flight last made contact at 2:40 pm (0740 GMT), according to its reports.

Sriwijaya said it was just looking into investigating the ongoing incident.

--With inputs from agencies 

 
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 9, 2021 04:37 pm

