English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Sri Lanka turmoil to SC's sedition verdict: News this week in 5 cartoons

    See how editorial cartoonists illustrated top headlines this week.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 15, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST

    Protests intensified in Sri Lanka this week over the country’s crippling economic crisis. Prime Minister Mahindra Rajapaksa resigned amid the mounting turmoil and was replaced by Ranil Wickramasinghe.

    In India, the Supreme Court put the sedition law on hold till the Centre re-examines it.

    The United States’ abortion debate raged on. A leaked Supreme Court document pointing to the possible overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade verdict has triggered protests in the country.

    See how editorial cartoonists illustrated these developments.

    RC Pradeep 

    Close

    Related stories

    The cartoonist illustrated violent protests in Sri Lanka. His sketch showed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the wheel of a vandalised car.

     

     

    Sandeep Adhwaryu

    The Times of India cartoonist illustrated how the sedition verdict brought some respite to democracy.

     

     

    Read: Sedition law was being abused; its shelving is a welcome step

     

    Ann Telnaes

    The Washington Post cartoonist's sketch had three options for how the Republicans viewed women: as sea turtles, broodmares or incubators.

     

     

    Jeannette Khouri 

    Khouri illustrates Lebanon's first parliamentary elections since the 2020 port explosion in its capital Beirut, which led to over 200 deaths. 


     

    Mike Luckovich for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Luckovich's cartoon illustrates the COVID-19 toll in the US.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cartoons #editorial cartoons #political cartoons #Sri Lanka crisis
    first published: May 15, 2022 03:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.