Sri Lanka turmoil to SC's sedition verdict: News this week in 5 cartoons

Protests intensified in Sri Lanka this week over the country’s crippling economic crisis. Prime Minister Mahindra Rajapaksa resigned amid the mounting turmoil and was replaced by Ranil Wickramasinghe.
In India, the Supreme Court put the sedition law on hold till the Centre re-examines it.
The United States’ abortion debate raged on. A leaked Supreme Court document pointing to the possible overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade verdict has triggered protests in the country.
RC Pradeep
The cartoonist illustrated violent protests in Sri Lanka. His sketch showed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the wheel of a vandalised car.
#themorninglk 12.05.2022
— RCPradeep (@RcSullan) May 12, 2022
Sandeep Adhwaryu
The Times of India cartoonist illustrated how the sedition verdict brought some respite to democracy.
#cartoon@timesofindia#SeditionLaw
Ann Telnaes
The Washington Post cartoonist's sketch had three options for how the Republicans viewed women: as sea turtles, broodmares or incubators.
The latest editorial cartoon from @anntelnaes:
— Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) May 14, 2022
Jeannette Khouri
Khouri illustrates Lebanon's first parliamentary elections since the 2020 port explosion in its capital Beirut, which led to over 200 deaths.
#Cartoon: Lebanon Parliamentary Elections
Mike Luckovich for the Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionLuckovich's cartoon illustrates the COVID-19 toll in the US.
— mike luckovich (@mluckovichajc) May 11, 2022
