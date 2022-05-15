Sri Lanka turmoil to SC's sedition verdict: News this week in 5 cartoons

Protests intensified in Sri Lanka this week over the country’s crippling economic crisis. Prime Minister Mahindra Rajapaksa resigned amid the mounting turmoil and was replaced by Ranil Wickramasinghe.

In India, the Supreme Court put the sedition law on hold till the Centre re-examines it.

The United States’ abortion debate raged on. A leaked Supreme Court document pointing to the possible overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade verdict has triggered protests in the country.

See how editorial cartoonists illustrated these developments.

RC Pradeep

The cartoonist illustrated violent protests in Sri Lanka. His sketch showed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the wheel of a vandalised car.

Sandeep Adhwaryu

The Times of India cartoonist illustrated how the sedition verdict brought some respite to democracy.

Ann Telnaes

The Washington Post cartoonist's sketch had three options for how the Republicans viewed women: as sea turtles, broodmares or incubators.



The latest editorial cartoon from @anntelnaes: https://t.co/uEXlIOeBVQ

— Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) May 14, 2022

Jeannette Khouri

Khouri illustrates Lebanon's first parliamentary elections since the 2020 port explosion in its capital Beirut, which led to over 200 deaths.

Mike Luckovich for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Luckovich's cartoon illustrates the COVID-19 toll in the US.





