Watch: Protestors swim in Sri Lankan president’s pool after breaking into his residence

Sri Lanka's beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in Colombo shortly before thousands of protestors broke through police barricades to storm the compound, news agency AFP reported.

Sources say the Sri Lankan president was moved out of his official residence on Friday as the build up to Saturday’s protest was gathering steam. Sri Lanka has suffered its worst economic crisis in seven decades, going through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and skyrocketing inflation.

Footage shared by local media shows the moment that thousands of anti-government demonstrators broke into the president’s official residence in Colombo Saturday. The huge crowd braved police barricades, climbed walls and broke into the residence even as authorities used water cannons and tear gas to disperse them.

Protestors were also seen taking a dip in the Presidential Palace pool. Videos that have been widely circulated on social media show hundreds of people inside the premises of Rajapaksa’s official residence.



Huge crowds had poured into the capital for a planned demonstration to demand Rajapaksa’s resignation in the latest expression of unrest sparked by the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis.

Police had withdrawn a curfew order issued on Friday after opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief.

Thousands of anti-government protesters ignored the stay-home order and even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, officials said.

(With inputs from AFP)