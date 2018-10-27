App
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Sri Lanka President suspends parliament: Cabinet spokesman

The move comes after Wickremesinghe urged the speaker to convene the parliament on October 21 to prove he still retained his parliamentary majority

Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena prorogued the parliament with effect from 12 noon on October 27, a day after he removed Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister and replaced him with former leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

"The president has prorogued the parliament," Cabinet spokesman Rajitha Senaratne told reporters.

The move comes after Wickremesinghe, who says he remains prime minister, urged the speaker to convene the parliament on October 21 to prove he still retained his parliamentary majority.
First Published on Oct 27, 2018 01:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

