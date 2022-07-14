Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on July 14 emailed a letter of resignation to the speaker of the country's parliament, a source familiar with the matter said.

It was not immediately clear if the letter, sent shortly after Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, would be accepted in email form, Reuters reported quoting sources.

According to an AFP report, the resignation is being forwarded to the country's attorney general to consider legal implications before being formally accepted.

Meanwhile, in an unusual move, Maldivian Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Mohamed Nasheed also announced Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation and hoped that the crisis-hit country can now "move forward."

He said: “Sri Lankan President GR has resigned. I hope Sri Lanka can now move forward. I believe the President would not have resigned if he were still in Sri Lanka, and fearful of losing his life. I commend the thoughtful actions of the Govt of Maldives. My best wishes to the people of Sri Lanka.”

On Saturday, Rajapaksa had announced to step down on July 13 after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence, blaming him for the unprecedented economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees. He, however, fled to the Maldives on Wednesday without resigning from his office. From Maldives, he went to Singapore on Thursday. Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, fled to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new government.

(With inputs from agencies)