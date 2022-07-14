English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns

    It was not immediately clear if the letter, sent shortly after Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, would be accepted in email form.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST
    Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on July 14 emailed a letter of resignation to the speaker of the country's parliament, a source familiar with the matter said.

    It was not immediately clear if the letter, sent shortly after Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, would be accepted in email form, Reuters reported quoting sources.

    According to an AFP report, the resignation is being forwarded to the country's attorney general to consider legal implications before being formally accepted.

    Meanwhile, in an unusual move, Maldivian Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Mohamed Nasheed also announced Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation and hoped that the crisis-hit country can now "move forward."

    He said: “Sri Lankan President GR has resigned. I hope Sri Lanka can now move forward. I believe the President would not have resigned if he were still in Sri Lanka, and fearful of losing his life. I commend the thoughtful actions of the Govt of Maldives. My best wishes to the people of Sri Lanka.”

    Close

    Related stories

    On Saturday, Rajapaksa had announced to step down on July 13 after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence, blaming him for the unprecedented economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees. He, however, fled to the Maldives on Wednesday without resigning from his office. From Maldives, he went to Singapore on Thursday. Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, fled to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new government.

    (With inputs from agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gotabaya Rajapaksa #Sri Lanka
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 08:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.