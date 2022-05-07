Sri Lanka crisis: Protests continue, calls grow for resignation of Rajapaksa brothers

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is facing renewed pressure to quit amid the country’s crippling economic crisis, news agency PTI has reported.

Government sources said that at a cabinet meeting held on May 6, many suggested that Rajapaksa step down from his position as angry demonstrations continued outside.

One source said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was intent on ending the crisis even if it meant the resignation of the prime minister, who is his older brother.

AP reported last week that Gotabaya Rajapaksa had agreed to replace his brother from the prime minister’s post in a proposed interim government.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa himself is facing calls to resign. On Friday he declared a state of emergency in Sri Lanka for the second time in a little over a month.

Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis in decades arose after the coronavirus crisis hit tourism earnings and remittances, news agency AFP reported. In April, Sri Lanka announced it was unable to pay off its $51 billion foreign debt.

The country could not pay for fuel imports, forcing officials to impose power cuts every day and compelling residents to queue up outside service stations for petrol. Hospitals in Sri Lanka are struggling with shortages of crucial medicines.

Protests against the economic crisis in Sri Lanka have been going on since March. The residents blame the Rajapaksa family for the crisis.

On Friday, student protestors tried to storm the Sri Lankan parliament, demanding the president's resignation. The police pushed back with water cannons and tear gas.

(With inputs from PTI, AP and AFP)