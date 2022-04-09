Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: Authorities ask for a $1 billion loan from China

Sri Lanka crisis: Protestors hold banners and placards saying 'Go home GOTA' during a demonstration.

Demanding credit

Authorities in Sri Lanka have asked for a $1 billion loan from China to meet the existing repayments to China, and a further $1.5 billion credit line to buy Chinese goods. Colombo is also expected to discuss a potential loan programme with the Washington-based International Monetary Fund “in the coming days”, according to Ambassador of Sri Lanka to China Palitha Kohona. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Sri Lanka’s new central bank governor, stressed the importance of working closely with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying Sri Lanka will be sending a strong team to the Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, with the aim of expediting financing to the country.

Sri Lanka’s central bank will appoint legal and financial advisors for debt restructuring within two weeks as it is also in the process of expediting talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the new governor said on Friday. The newly appointed governor said the monetary authority is catching up the delayed policy actions after not being proactive. “We have not been so proactive in the past. That is why we have come to this kind of very difficult situation," he added.

‘Gota, go home’

“The current situation is a complete repudiation of the Rajapaksas. The people have no other call than to ask them all to go, to leave politics, because they have been greedy, incompetent and they cannot govern,” said Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, Executive Director of the Colombo-based Center for Policy Alternatives.

“People are saying, ‘Gota, go home,’ but he can’t go home because there are too many cases against him,” said Murtaza Jafferjee, a Director of the Advocata Institute, a think tank. “If he’s no longer head of state, all the protections go.





