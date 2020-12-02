Spotify Wrapped 2020 is out, here's how you can check your playlist

The site allows you to see highlights of the most-listened-to songs, artists, albums, and podcasts of 2020 across the US and the globe.

Streaming platform has released its Spotify Wrapped for this year on its Wrapped site.

The site allows you to see highlights of the most-listened-to songs, artists, albums, and podcasts of 2020 across the US and the globe. Apart from seeing what others have been listening to globally, you can get your own personalized list that consists of tracks you heard on the platform.

These are the top artists people listened to globally:

1. Bad Bunny2. Drake3. J Balvin4. Juice WRLD

5. The Weeknd

As for top female artists:

1. Billie Eilish2. Taylor Swift3. Ariana Grande4. Dua Lipa

5. Halsey

And finally, most streamed songs in 2020 were:

1. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd2. “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I3. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch4. “Roses - Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN

5. “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

How do you see your own playlist?

Head to the Spotify Wrapped site. The site will take you through the most-played artists, songs, and podcasts across Spotify. Once that is done, you will be prompted to see your own version of Wrapped.

Sign in once this is done to access it via the website.

For mobile version:

Once you enter the app, tap on 2020 Wrapped. It will take you through your most listened to artists, tracks and genres of the year including information on how many times you have streamed your top track.

You can share your top data on social media by taking a screenshot of your picks and sharing it on social media channels.