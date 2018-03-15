App
Mar 15, 2018 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet to shift 22 flights to Delhi's T2 from March 25

The airline has decided to shift 22 flights serving these seven sectors from T 1 to T 2.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Passengers travelling with SpiceJet from Delhi to seven sectors including Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune and Goa will have to board from Terminal 2 of IGI airport from March 25 onwards.

The airline has decided to shift 22 flights serving these seven sectors from T 1 to T 2 while all the remaining domestic flights will continue to operate from T 1.

The three other sectors are Kochi, Surat and Gorakhpur.

The shifting of operations is to enable expansion work in T1 and strengthening of infrastructure.

"SpiceJet will shift 22 flights serving seven domestic sectors from Terminal 1 (T1) of the Indira Gandhi International airport to Terminal 2 (T2) with effect from 25th March, 2018. All remaining domestic flights will continue to operate from Terminal 1," the airline said in a statement today.

The announcement comes as GoAir has completely shifted to the new revamped terminal and IndiGo also deciding to partially shift operations to the new terminal.

For easier identification of passengers and to facilitate smooth operation, SpiceJet has programmed all the new flights operating to and from T2 with a four-digit flight number starting with number ‘8', such as SG 8913.

The statement further added that bus services would be provided between the terminals to ferry the transit passengers and for those who have arrived at the wrong terminal.

"All communication mediums have been activated to keep the passengers travelling from T2 informed about the change of terminal," the statement said.

While GoAir had already decided to shift operations to T2, SpiceJet and Indigo decided to follow suit for partial shifting after the the Supreme Court last month dismissed IndiGo's plea challenging a Delhi High Court order on shifting operations from T1 to T2.

