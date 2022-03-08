English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    SpiceJet to operate 10 flights with all-women crew to celebrate Women's Day

    In a first of its kind initiative, the airline conducted an exclusive recruitment drive for women pilots for its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 fleet in March.

    PTI
    March 08, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
    Flight dispatch offices at Delhi and Mumbai airports will also be operated by all-women staff, SpiceJet said.

    Flight dispatch offices at Delhi and Mumbai airports will also be operated by all-women staff, SpiceJet said.

    SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will be operating a total of 10 flights with all-women crew to celebrate the International Women's Day. Additionally, the flight dispatch offices at Delhi and Mumbai airports will also be operated by all-women staff, the airline's statement said.

    The aforementioned 10 SpiceJet flights will be operated on the Hyderabad-Tirupati, Tirupati-Hyderabad, Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Srinagar, Srinagar-Mumbai, Gwalior-Kolkata, Ahmedabad-Udaipur and Udaipur-Ahmedabad sectors, it said. "Out of the total number of pilots at SpiceJet, around 14 per cent are women," it noted.

    In a first of its kind initiative, the airline conducted an exclusive recruitment drive for women pilots for its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 fleet in March 2018, it stated. International Women's Day is celebrated globally on March 8.
    PTI
    Tags: #all women crew #International Women's Day #SpiceJet #spicejet all women crew #women pilot #Women's Day
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 05:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.