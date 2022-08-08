SpiceJet passengers walk on Delhi airport tarmac because of shuttle bus delay. Airline’s response

(Image credit: @nlasya/Twitter)

Some passengers of a SpiceJet flight that landed at the Delhi airport on Saturday night walked on the tarmac as the bus that was supposed to carry them to the terminal was delayed.

The airline, in its defence, said that there was only a brief delay in the arrival of the "coaches to ferry the passengers".

SpiceJet said in a statement that some passengers began walking on the tarmac despite its staff urging them not do so.

"They had barely walked a few meters when the coaches arrived. All passengers, including those who had started walking, travelled on the coaches to the terminal building," the airline was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

But a passenger, in a Twitter thread about the incident, said she and the others were made to wait for the shuttle for an hour, without "explanation or reassurance".



How often do you see this happening at T3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi? @flyspicejet kept up cooked up for 45 minutes after announcing “early arrival” of 6 mins at 11:24pm on the SG 8108 Hyd-Delhi. They parked the flight really far away with no buses. pic.twitter.com/sgkR9gXs3Y

— Lasya Nadimpally (@nlasya) August 6, 2022







"SpiceJet announced “early arrival” of 6 mins at 11:24pm," Lasya Nadimpally, a journalist, wrote. " They parked the flight really far away with no buses."







"All throughout, they announced nothing," she added. "No apology. No attempt to calm people. They got one bus but left the rest of the flight behind. Now, at 12:10am, people took matters in their own hands and started walking only to realise the gate is another 1.5km away."

Nadimpally said it was only at 12.21 am that the SpiceJet bus came to pick up passengers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is looking into the matter.