SpiceJet passengers walk on Delhi airport tarmac because of shuttle bus delay. Airline’s response

Some passengers of a SpiceJet flight that landed at the Delhi airport on Saturday night walked on the tarmac as the bus that was supposed to carry them to the terminal was delayed.
The airline, in its defence, said that there was only a brief delay in the arrival of the "coaches to ferry the passengers".
SpiceJet said in a statement that some passengers began walking on the tarmac despite its staff urging them not do so.
"They had barely walked a few meters when the coaches arrived. All passengers, including those who had started walking, travelled on the coaches to the terminal building," the airline was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
But a passenger, in a Twitter thread about the incident, said she and the others were made to wait for the shuttle for an hour, without "explanation or reassurance".
How often do you see this happening at T3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi? @flyspicejet kept up cooked up for 45 minutes after announcing “early arrival” of 6 mins at 11:24pm on the SG 8108 Hyd-Delhi. They parked the flight really far away with no buses. pic.twitter.com/sgkR9gXs3Y
— Lasya Nadimpally (@nlasya) August 6, 2022