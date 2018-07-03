App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Spicejet begins Udan services on Delhi-Kanpur route

With the addition of the Delhi-Kanpur flight, the airline now operates 15 flights under Udan--Mumbai-Porbandar, Mumbai-Kandla, Hyderabad-Puducherry, Jaipur-Jaisalmer, Delhi- Adampur, Chennai-Hubli and Hyderabad-Hubli sectors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Low-cost carrier Spicejet today began a daily direct flight to Kanpur from Delhi under the Udan scheme, making it's the seventh destination under this.

"With the commencement of operations to Kanpur, Spicejet is now operating on all sectors allotted to the airline under the first phase of Udan and has also begun operations to airports like Hubli that it bagged in the second phase of Udan," the airline said.

With the addition of the Delhi-Kanpur flight, the airline now operates 15 flights under Udan--Mumbai-Porbandar, Mumbai-Kandla, Hyderabad-Puducherry, Jaipur-Jaisalmer, Delhi- Adampur, Chennai-Hubli and Hyderabad-Hubli sectors.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 09:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #SpiceJet

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.