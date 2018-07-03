Spicejet begins Udan services on Delhi-Kanpur route

Low-cost carrier Spicejet today began a daily direct flight to Kanpur from Delhi under the Udan scheme, making it's the seventh destination under this.

"With the commencement of operations to Kanpur, Spicejet is now operating on all sectors allotted to the airline under the first phase of Udan and has also begun operations to airports like Hubli that it bagged in the second phase of Udan," the airline said.

With the addition of the Delhi-Kanpur flight, the airline now operates 15 flights under Udan--Mumbai-Porbandar, Mumbai-Kandla, Hyderabad-Puducherry, Jaipur-Jaisalmer, Delhi- Adampur, Chennai-Hubli and Hyderabad-Hubli sectors.