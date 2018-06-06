Speaker likely to accept resignations of YSR Congress MPs from House

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is likely to accept the resignations of five YSR Congress MPs from the House after they met her today and ruled out any rethink of their decision, official sources said.

A notification to this effect is likely to be issued soon, the sources said.

Mahajan asked all them to give it in writing that they are sticking to their stand of resigning from the Lok Sabha, they said.

YSRCP floor leader M Rajmohan Reddy, along with the party's four MPs PV Midhun Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy, YV Subba Reddy and V Varaprasad Rao, today met the speaker and said they were adamant about their resignation.

The five Lok Sabha MPs from Andhra Pradesh's main opposition party had resigned to protest the Centre's decision to not grant special category status to the state. The speaker had met them earlier as well, asking them to reconsider their decision.

The Telugu Desam Party, which is in power in the state, had broken ties with the BJP over the special category issue.

Terming the resignation of the YSRCP MPs as "drama", TDP MP Kesineni Nani alleged that "the match is fixed" between the BJP and the Jaganmohan Reddy-led party.

"YSRCP MPs are doing nothing but drama. Actually the match is fixed between BJP and the Jaganohan Reddy. They are trying to befool the people of Andhra Pradesh, which will not happen," Nani told reporters here.

He alleged that the five MPs were delaying their resignation to avoid by-poll in their constituencies and this was being done after an understanding with the BJP.

The state is scheduled to hold assembly polls along with the Lok Sabha elections next year. Both parties are seen to be taking positions on an issue they believe has an emotional connect with the masses in the state.