Spam calls on Android devices can be blocked via Google Phone app

Search engine giant Google has rolled out a new feature, "Caller ID and spam protection" on its Phone app, which blocks spam calls. All notifications and alerts from these spam numbers also get blocked automatically.

In a support blog post published on July 13, the search engine giant announced that this new feature will enable users to view filtered calls in their call history as well as check voicemails sent by the blocked number.

According Gadgets 360, devices running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and higher version will be able to use the new features. A user has to allow the phone to send information about their calls to Google's caller ID for using the feature. The spam protection is set by default to "on" on a user's phone, which can be turned off manually.

A user can disable the feature by opening the Phone app go into settings, then caller ID and spam and then select "off". However, Google cautions its users that if they want to stop spam calls from ringing then they should turn on "filter suspected spam calls". Users will not receive any missed call or voicemail notifications from the spam numbers once this is done. However, users will be able to see filtered calls in the call history and will be able to check voicemails from them as well.

Users also have an option to mark a particular number as spam. To mark a number a spam, they will have to open the Phone app and go to recent. The call they want to report as spam can be tapped and the block/report spam option needs to be selected.