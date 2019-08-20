App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Southern Railway faces severe cash crunch, sends SOS to Ministry: Report

The issue was flagged on July 5 this year, but the Ministry reportedly did not respond to it

Moneycontrol News
Facing a severe cash crunch, the Southern Railway has sent an SOS to the Railway Ministry stating that if adequate funds are not allotted by August-end, it would have to terminate on-board housekeeping services, pest control and supply of linen contracts on all its long-distance trains.

According to a report by The Hindu, Southern Railway has bills pending to the tune of Rs 22 crore to contractors and Rs 130 crore to keep the housekeeping services on. It is hoping to receive enough funds from the Ministry to pay the pending bills, the report states.

While the issue was earlier flagged on July 5 this year, the ministry reportedly did not respond to it. This forced General Manager Rahul Jain to send another reminder to the Railway Board a few weeks ago, sources told the newspaper.

In his letter, the report states, Jain had stated that the "shortage of revenue funds for essential passenger amenity activities such as laundry/linen, on board housekeeping service (OBHS) and pest control has reached alarming proportion".

"The existing funds will be enough for us only for the bills raised for works done in the month of August-September 2019. In the face of such shortage of funds, Southern Railway shall have no option but to stop all OBHS work on all 110 trains in a few weeks’ time and thus would have to start issuing contract termination notices shortly," the letter further states.

According to the report, against the projected requirement of funds of Rs 194 crore under the head of contractual payments, the budget grant for 2019-20 was only Rs 108 crore.

"... it is requested that urgent provision of funds may please be made for these essential passenger amenity activities," the General Manager said in his letter to the Railway Board.

A senior railway official told the newspaper that since they don't have the infrastructure or the manpower to continue the facilities, they are outsourced to "dozens of contractors".

"This is the first time that we are going through this kind of a financial crisis and there is not much response for alerts seeking funds," the official said.

The report states that the issue of cash crunch for the Southern Railway has come up at a time when the Railway Board has been laying emphasis on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and other campaigns highlighting cleanliness.

According to the report, the Southern Railway runs mostly through Tamil Nadu— with 75.5 percent of its network in the state— and the states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry. The report states that it operates 1,313 trains, including suburban trains.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #railways

