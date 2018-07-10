South Korean president pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook today paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat. President Moon arrived here on Sunday on his maiden official visit to India.

Yesterday, he along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a factory of South Korean tech giant Samsung in Noida.

The facility is the world's largest mobile factory and is spread over 1,29,000 sq metres.

The visiting president and his wife were accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here after they paid homage at Rajghat.