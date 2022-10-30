Deadliest stampedes that happened in the last decade

The rush of Halloween partygoers led to a deadly stampede in Seoul on October 29.

The crush that killed more than 145 people in Seoul during a Halloween party is among the deadliest stampedes of the last decade. Here are the most deadly:

Mecca: 2,300 dead

On September 24, 2015, a massive stampede on the site of the stoning of the devil ritual in Mina near Mecca during the annual pilgrimage caused around 2,300 deaths, the deadliest disaster in the hajj's history.

Iran, which said 464 of its pilgrims were killed, accused Saudi Arabia of failing to organise the event properly.

Some pilgrims blamed the stampede on the closure of a road near the stoning site, claiming security forces mismanaged the flow of worshippers.

South Korea: more than 145 dead

On the night of October 29, 2022, more than 145 people were killed and 150 injured in a stampede in Seoul during a Halloween party with several thousand participants in the narrow streets of a neighbourhood in the South Korean capital.

Indonesia: at least 133 dead

On October 1, 2022, a stampede in a football stadium in Malang, East Java, killed 133 people, including more than forty children.

Police had tried to fend off fans with tear gas and many panic-stricken victims were crushed or suffocated while trying to use closed or too narrow exit doors.

Six people, including three police officers, were charged and the regional police chief transferred.

The Kanjuruhan stadium will be demolished.

India: at least 115 dead

On October 13, 2013, a stampede on the sidelines of a religious festival near a temple in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh left at least 115 people dead, mostly trampled or drowned, and more than 110 injured.

At the time of the accident, some 20,000 people were on a bridge over the Sindh River.

According to local authorities, a rumour about a possible collapse of the bridge caused a stampede.

Ivory Coast: at least 60 dead

On January 1, 2013, at least 60 people, many of them youngsters, died in a stampede when a huge crowd of spectators left the Plateau district of the economic capital Abidjan after attending New Year's fireworks.

Iran: 56 dead

On January 7, 2020, a stampede in Kerman in Iran's southeast during the funeral of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, which was attended by a huge crowd, resulted in 56 deaths.

Soleimani, killed on January 3 by a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport, was considered a hero in his fight against Islamic State group jihadists in Iraq and Syria.

Ethiopia: at least 52 dead

On October 2, 2016, at least 52 people died, according to authorities -- at least 100, according to the opposition -- in a crowd surge in Bishoftu 50 kilometres (30 miles) southeast of Addis Ababa.

Clashes between crowds and police during the traditional Oromo Irreecha festival that marks the end of the rainy season erupt causing the stampede.

Tanzania: 45 dead

On March 21, 2021, 45 people died in a stampede at a stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic capital, where a tribute to late president John Magufuli was being held.

Israel: 45 dead

On April 30, 2021, a stampede during the Jewish holiday pilgrimage from Lag Ba'omer to Mount Meron in northern Israel killed at least 45 people, darkening the largest gathering in the country since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.