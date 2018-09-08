App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

South Eastern Railway April-August passenger revenue up 4.6%

The SE Railways carried 112.06 million originating passengers during the period under review, as against 108.25 million passengers a year ago, expanding by 3.52 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Eastern Railway on Saturday said its passenger revenue during the first five months of the current fiscal rose 4.6 percent to Rs 883.26 crore, compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

"During the first five months of April-August of the current financial year, we have earned Rs 883.26 crore from originating passenger traffic, which is Rs 39.32 crore more than the corresponding period of last year, thus, registering a growth of 4.66 percent," a SE Railway statement said.

"This growth in passenger earnings has been possible due to increase in number of passengers," it said.

The SE Railways carried 112.06 million originating passengers during the period under review, as against 108.25 million passengers a year ago, expanding by 3.52 percent.

Out of this, 57.91 million were suburban passengers while 54.15 million were non-suburban passengers, the statement added.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 07:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.