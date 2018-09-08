South Eastern Railway April-August passenger revenue up 4.6%

South Eastern Railway on Saturday said its passenger revenue during the first five months of the current fiscal rose 4.6 percent to Rs 883.26 crore, compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

"During the first five months of April-August of the current financial year, we have earned Rs 883.26 crore from originating passenger traffic, which is Rs 39.32 crore more than the corresponding period of last year, thus, registering a growth of 4.66 percent," a SE Railway statement said.

"This growth in passenger earnings has been possible due to increase in number of passengers," it said.

The SE Railways carried 112.06 million originating passengers during the period under review, as against 108.25 million passengers a year ago, expanding by 3.52 percent.

Out of this, 57.91 million were suburban passengers while 54.15 million were non-suburban passengers, the statement added.