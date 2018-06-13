South Delhi residents to get 2 fixed parking slots per home as SDMC gears to unclog city

Officials of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) have confirmed that residents in the area will be allotted parking spaces per family along with permit stickers for their designated spots. This is part of a pilot project aimed to decongest Delhi and will be extended to other parts of the capital.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Municipal Corporation and Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) have formed a joint team and counted the number of vehicles in Lajpat Nagar III and a section of Lajpat Nagar II area of South Delhi. On Sunday, the team earmarked slots for private cars allotting two parking slots for each floor of the colony’s houses.

The report quoted an anonymous civic official as saying: “Those with more than two cars will have to park their extra vehicles at the paid parking spots or make their own arrangement. If vehicles are not parked in the earmarked spaces, they will be towed by the municipal department or the traffic police. The number of spaces allotted to each house may vary in other areas the project covers in the future.”

Early this year, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had launched a Parking Management Area Plan (PMAP) to decongest residential colonies across Delhi. According to the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Rules, 2017, new parking rates will be fixed for public and residential parking by July this year. Non-residents visiting these areas will have to necessarily park at the paid parking slots. The SDMC will be constructing around 25 paid stack-parking lots near markets and residential colonies with a capacity of around 3,700 cars.

In the pilot project, the internal roads of colonies like Lajpat Nagar and Kailash Colony will be made free for movement of traffic and emergency vehicles by providing parking spots in common areas.