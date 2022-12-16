Soon, private cars in Delhi can be used as school cabs

Private cars in Delhi can be used as school cabs after certain alterations, according to a new police by the Arvind Kejriwal government, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.

Under this policy, owners of private cars can use their four-wheelers as commercial ones by making certain modifications like installing speed governors, roof carriers and carry bags.

Once the new policy is in place, a CNG-fuelled private vehicle with a valid fitness certificate can be registered as a commercial one and get a permit for carrying school children.

In 2017, the Delhi government modified its 2007 school cab policy to say that only new vehicles can be registered in this category. In July this year, this was tweaked to allow even old vehicles to be used as school cabs after the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) withdrew its bus facility for schools.

As of July this year, over 9,000 vehicles were registered as school cabs in Delhi and a far larger number operated without any formal registration with the department, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials.

The school cab policy of 2007 allowed private vehicles, less than 15 years old, to be registered as school cabs in compliance with various safety measures. However after 2015, the Delhi government changed the guidelines and stopped the registration of such vehicles as school cabs, PTI reported, quoting officials.

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE