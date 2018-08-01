Soon, babus in Tamil Nadu will get texts about pay, promotion, transfer and more: Report

The Tamil Nadu government is planning to commission a flagship project to digitise the service registers of government servants in the state under a scheme, christened Integrated Financial and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS), at a cost of Rs 289 crore, reports The Financial Express.

The project will include pay details of employees, promotion, transfer, leave and other service details which will get updated in the system on real-time basis and this will help around nine lakh state government servants to check their service records on their mobile phones.

From biometric authentication to digital signature, IFHRMS will have such security features and the new system is expected to come into place by October 2018.

This will enable the government to know the real-time fund position which will strengthen the finance and human resource management.

For this project, Wipro will be the system integrator.

Under the proposed scheme, the existing automated treasury bill passing system (ATBPS), web payroll and e-pension software will be integrated, said Tenkasi S Jawahar, principal secretary and commissioner of treasuries and accounts, Chennai.

Jawahar also said this new system will pave way for smooth maintenance of service register of all government employees on real-time basis by which the employee’s pay bill, promotion, transfer and leave are managed online.

The Tamil Nadu government is aiming to make all services accessible online from anywhere or nearby common service delivery outlets, mobile platforms, and other hand-held devices by 2023 under its e-governance policy.