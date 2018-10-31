Sonia, Rahul Gandhi cancel 2-day visit to Rae Bareli, Amethi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi have cancelled their two-day visit to their constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, sources close to them said.

The Congress chief and Sonia Gandhi were slated to attend a few programmes in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli on November 1 and 2.

Sources said the scheduled meetings of the Central Election Committee (CEC) for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have forced the cancellation of the two-day visit.

While Sonia Gandhi had to chair a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in her Rae Bareli constituency and address a workers at a sammelan, Rahul Gandhi also had some meetings and programmes planned out in his Amethi constituency.

Sources said the party has written to the district authorities regarding the cancellation of their visit.