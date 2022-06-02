Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19, party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on June 2.

She had to appear for questioning before Enforcement Directorate on June 8 over the National Herald case.

Surjewala said that Gandhi has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself.

He also added that as of today her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19. She has developed mild fever & some symptoms & has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is," he told news agency ANI.

On June 1, the ED had summoned Sonia Gandhi and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case.

The National Herald case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of assets of over Rs 2,000 crore in an equity transaction.