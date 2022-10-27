English
    Sonia Gandhi congratulates Rishi Sunak : 'Matter of pride for all of us'

    Rishi Sunak, 42, is Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin. The Conservatives chose him as leader after Liz Truss' chaotic exit.

    PTI
    October 27, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
    Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said she hoped that under Rishi Sunak, India-UK ties would deepen.

    Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Rishi Sunak on his elevation as British Prime Minister and hoped India's ties with the UK would further deepen during his tenure.

    "I am delighted at your taking over as Prime Minister of Great Britain. It is certainly a matter of pride for all of us in India," she said in her letter to Sunak, who is of Indian origin.

    "India-Britain relations have always been very special and I am confident that they will be further deepened during your tenure," Gandhi said.

     

    Sunak on Tuesday took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister with a promise to put the crisis-hit country's needs "above politics" and "fix the mistakes" made by his predecessor, a day after he was elected the leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.

    The 42-year-old investment banker-turned politician is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister.

    Sunak's victory in the Tory leadership race came at the end of a dramatic few days in Westminster since Liz Truss resigned last Thursday in the wake of a disastrous tax-cutting mini-budget and several policy U-turns.

     
